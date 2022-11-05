Jackson State football score vs Texas Southern: Live updates from Houston

Jackson State (8-0, 5-0 SWAC) looks to continue building off of a momentous weekend that featured ESPN's "College GameDay" and a 35-0 victory over Southern on Oct. 29. The Tigers travel to Houston for a clash with Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) (6 p.m. CT. on ESPN+) at PNC Stadium.

The matchup comes four days after the death of rapper Takeoff in a Houston bowling alley. JSU coach Deion Sanders told players they couldn't leave their hotel during the program's period in Houston.

Jackson State secured its first shutout of the season against the Jaguars and achieved its first 8-0 start in program history. Shedeur Sanders led the way with 194 passing yards, 52 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Sy'veon Wilkerson added 96 rushing yards and a TD.

Texas Southern cruised to a 37-2 homecoming victory over Lincoln on Oct. 29. The Jaguars defense forced three fumbles limited the Oaklanders to 233 total yards.

Jackson State football vs. Texas Southern game time, TV info

6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Jackson State football vs. Texas Southern: Live score updates

