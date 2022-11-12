Jackson State football score vs. Alabama A&M: Live updates from Mobile

Jackson State (9-0, 6-0 SWAC) continues its pursuit of consecutive conference championships against Alabama A&M (3-6, 3-3 SWAC East) on Saturday (4 p.m. CT. on ESPN+)

JSU football team has dominated every team this season. Dominating rival Texas Southern 41-14 on Saturday at PNC Stadium. Doing the heavy lifting was sophomore running back Sy'veon Wilkerson as he ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders accounted for four touchdowns, while going 23-of-30 for 252 yards and three TD passes. Shane Hooks had seven receptions for 76 yards and two TDs.

Safety Cam'ron Silmon-Craig had 11 tackles and linebacker Aubrey Miller added 10. Freshman phenom Travis Huner had four pass breakups.

Jackson State football vs. Alabama A&M game time, TV info

4 p.m. CT, ESPN+

