Jackson State football score vs. Alabama A&M: Live updates

Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor knows the Tigers' special team play has to get it together and fast. There will be a time this season when JSU needs to make a field goal, block a punt or return a kickoff or punt to win the game.

Special teams play has been a thorn in the team's side. There are health issues that the team must deal with, but what is so disconcerting to Taylor is that some of the opponents' big returns and plays have been because of a lack of effort by the Tigers.

Jackson State also needs quarterback Jason Brown to start finding his receivers and allow them a chance to do something with the ball after the catch. Brown is the true leader of the team and is the first to pick a teammate up and to cheer them on, but he needs to play consistently. It appears he is thinking too much instead of just having fun and letting the ball rip. There are six games left in his college career: Why not go out there and make them memorable games?

Defensively, JSU has some hunters, there is none bigger than linebacker Isaac Peppers. Peppers has exhibited speed from sideline to sideline and excellent range in pass coverage. The defensive line has started to jell, and the defensive backs are coming up with interceptions.

Jackson State (3-2, 2-1 SWAC) will face Alabama A&M (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+) at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

KICKOFF: 3 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

BETTING ODDS: Jackson State favored by 5.5.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football live score updates vs. Alabama A&M