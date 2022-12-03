Jackson State football score vs. Southern: Live updates from SWAC Championship Game

Jackson State football looks to continue its perfect season and claim consecutive conference championships Saturday against Southern in the SWAC Championship Game (3 p.m., ESPN2) at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Coach Deion Sanders is two wins away from delivering the program its first Celebration Bowl victory.

The Tigers (11-0, 8-0) finished the regular season with a 24-13 victory over Alcorn State, and star freshman Travis Hunter rose to the occasion in the rivalry matchup. The five-star recruit returned an interception for a touchdown and had a 19-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter of the 11-point victory.

The victory helped extend JSU's streak of double-digit victories to 11 games. Jackson State was led by conference players of the year Shedeur Sanders and Aubrey Miller Jr. The duo were two of 12 Tigers to be selected to All-SWAC teams on Tuesday.

In the teams' regular-season matchup, Jackson State shut out Southern (7-4, 5-3) 35-0 on Oct. 29, a momentous weekend that featured ESPN's "College GameDay" and celebrity guest picker Stephen A. Smith. The Tigers held the Jaguars to 221 total yards and 10 first downs in the shutout victory.

Shedeur Sanders dazzled with 194 passing yards, 52 rushing yards and three total TDs. Sy'veon Wilkerson led the way with 96 rushing yards and a TD.

Jackson State football vs. Southern game time, TV info

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

