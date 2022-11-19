Jackson State football score vs. Alcorn State: Live updates

The Jackson State football team continues its pursuit of consecutive SWAC conference championships and a first-ever undefeated season.

The Tigers (10-0, 7-0 SWAC) play Alcorn State (5-5, 4-3) at Lorman on Saturday (2 p.m. CT., ESPN+)

Jackson State had dominated every opponent this season until its game against a rugged Alabama A&M team. The Tigers had to play the full 60 minutes in their 27-13 victory at the Gulf Coast Challenge. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders accounted for four touchdowns before leaving the game with an injury late in the third quarter. He finished 23-of-30 for 252 yards with three TD passes.

The defense played well, but highly touted freshman Travis Hunter owned the field. He scored on a 20-yard pass-pitch and then on the next possession intercepted and pass and returned it 30 yards. Look for Hunter to continue to dominate while continuing to get better.

JSU has locked up the East division; now the Tigers are playing for perfection. The Tigers will host the SWAC championship game at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Dec. 3.

Jackson State football vs. Alcorn game time, TV info

2 p.m. CT Saturday, ESPN+

