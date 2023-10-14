Jackson State football score vs. Alabama State: Live updates

The Jackson State football team did a lot of good things in its 45-30 win over Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge.

Tigers coach T.C. Taylor witnessed effective special teams, most significantly from Dylan Wasson, who kicked a 40-yard field goal in the wind to give Jackson State some breathing room. With the Tigers' top two kickers out because of injuries, Taylor found Wasson on campus, called him and asked him to try out. Jackson State also looked like a team that had worked on its special teams during its open week in its schedule.

Offensively, quarterback Jason Brown was efficient and found new targets in Fabian McCray, who caught a 47-yard touchdown pass, and speedster Seven McGee, who caught two touchdown passes.

The effort produced the second consecutive victory for Jackson State (4-2, 1-1 SWAC) ahead of its homecoming game against Alabama A&M (2-3, 1-2) on Saturday at Mississippi Veteran Memorial Stadium.

KICKOFF: 2 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

BETTING ODDS: Jackson State favored by 14.5 points.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football live score updates vs. Alabama State