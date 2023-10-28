Jackson State football score vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Live updates

The Jackson State football team is happy to be playing its last road game of the season against a rebuilding University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff football team.

Tigers coach T.C. Taylor is looking for his team to be hitting on all cylinders in the last three games of the season. Jackson State brings a lot of confidence into the game against UAPB after dominating Mississippi Valley State 21-6 last week.

Offensively, Jackson State switched to a new quarterback in JaCobian Morgan, who replaced Jason Brown. Look for more big plays downfield to open lanes for the Tigers' running backs. More good news for the Tigers: Running back Irv Mulligan, who missed last week's game because of a foot injury, may return. Mulligan was out of the walking boot Tuesday and jogged a little bit, Taylor said.

KICKOFF: 2 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

BETTING ODDS: No line.

