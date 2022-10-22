Jackson State football score vs. Campbell: Live updates from Jackson

Jackson State (6-0, 4-0 SWAC) continues its pursuit of consecutive conference championships against Campbell (4-2, 2-0 Big South) on Saturday (2 p.m. CT. on ESPN+)

JSU's special teams took control in Saturday's 48-8 victory over Bethune-Cookman. The Tigers had three safeties in the 40-point victory — their fourth win by 40-or-more points. Shedeur Sanders went 36-of-48 for 272 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Shane hooks led all receivers with 66 yards on six catches for two TDs.

Jeremiah Brown led the Jackson State defense with two sacks against the Wildcats. The team finished with seven sacks and held Bethune-Cookman to 127 passing yards.

JACKSON STATE HOMECOMING Deion Sanders on Jackson State football homecoming matchup, hopes for weekend safety

HBCU FOOTBALL RANKINGS Jackson State remains on top

JSU COACH DEION SANDERS A cultural icon, Deion Sanders changes society by impacting life at HBCUs

The Fighting Camels cruised to their third consecutive victory with a 41-10 blowout of Robert Morris. Haji-Malik Williams led the way with 249 passing yards and three touchdowns. Ezeriah Anderson led all receivers with seven catches for 91 yards and a TD.

Jackson State football vs. Campbell game time, TV info

2 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Campbell: Live score updates

A Twitter List by JTKEITH1

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football score vs Campbell: Live updates