Jackson State football score vs. Mississippi Valley State: Live updates from Jackson

Jackson State (3-0, 1-0 SWAC) looks to continue its undefeated season against Mississippi Valley State (0-3) on Saturday (1 p.m. CT. on ESPN+).

JSU's offense exploded in the second half in Saturday's 66-24 victory over Grambling State to open conference play. Sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders went 22-of-34 with 357 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout victory. Sy'veon Wilkerson, back-to-back SWAC Newcomer of the Week, added 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Aubrey Miller Jr. led the defense with eight tackles, a forced fumbled, a pass break up and a quarterback hit. The Tigers have allowed two touchdowns in their first three games.

Jamari Jones went 17-of-25 for 182 yards and a touchdown in the Delta Devils' 28-17 loss to Delta State on Sept. 17. Its the most points Mississippi Valley State has scored this season.

Game time, TV info

1 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Jackson State vs Mississippi Valley State: Live score updates

