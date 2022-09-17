Jackson State football score vs. Grambling State: Live updates in JSU's home opener

Jackson State (2-0) looks to continue its dominate defensive play in its home opener against Grambling State (1-1) on Saturday (1 p.m. CT. on ESPN3).

JSU's defense forced nine consecutive punts in Saturday's 16-3 victory in Southern Heritage Classic over Tennessee State. Jackson State lived in the backfield against Tennessee State with 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Nyles Gaddy, the SWAC defensive player of the week, led the way with four sacks.

Shedeur Sanders led the way offensively, along with Sy'veon Wilkerson. Sanders went 30-of-44 with 276 yards and a touchdown. Wilkerson led the Tigers with 15 carries for 85 yards along with three catches for 28 yards.

Grambling State responded well to its 58-3 season-opening loss to Arkansas State with a 47-21 rout of Northwestern State. Quaterius Hawkins led the way with 293 passing yards and three TDs, along with 95 rushing yards and two TDs.

Game time, TV info

1 p.m. CT, ESPN3/Tape Delayed on ESPNU at 9:30 p.m.

