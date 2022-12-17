Jackson State football score vs. NC Central: Live updates from Celebration Bowl

Jackson State football (12-0, 8-0 SWAC) is one win away from its first perfect season and the program's first Celebration Bowl victory Saturday (11 a.m., ABC) against North Carolina Central at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The matchup will serve as the end of the Deion Sanders era with the Tigers, with the third-season coach leaving to be the new head coach at Colorado. T.C. Taylor, a wide receivers coach on Sanders' staff, was tabbed as the successor by JSU on Tuesday.

Jackson State won consecutive SWAC championships with a 43-24 victory over Southern on Dec. 3. Shedeur Sanders went 30-for-43 for 320 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Sy'veon Wilkerson added 61 rushing yards and a TD.

The Eagles (9-2) advanced to the Celebration Bowl after beating Norfolk State on Nov. 12 to go 4-1 in the MEAC. Quarterback Davius Richard had a hand in five touchdowns for the Eagles in a 48-14 road victory.

Jackson State football vs. North Carolina Central game time, TV info

The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

