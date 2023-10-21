The Jackson State football team needs to get off to a fast start against a rebuilding Mississippi Valley State football team. JSU's hopes for a third Southwestern Athletic Conference title took a hit with the 24-19 loss to Alabama State on Saturday.

Tigers coach T.C. Taylor probably will not win the SWAC this season but could have his kicker of the future in Dylan Wasson, who kicked a 46-yard field goal against Alabama State. Wasson has the versatility to handle field goals and punting duties, making a strength out of a weakness to begin the season.

For Jackson State (4-3, 2-2 SWAC), the game against Mississippi Valley State (1-5, 1-2 SWAC) on Saturday at Rice-Totten Stadium is paramount to creating a solid foundation in his first season.

JSU SCOUTING REPORTS AGAINST MVSU Jackson State football vs. Mississippi Valley State: Score prediction, scouting report for Week 8

Jackson State football vs. Mississippi Valley State: game time, TV and betting info

KICKOFF: 2 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

BETTING ODDS: No line.

Jackson State football score updates vs. MVSU

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football score updates vs. Mississippi Valley State