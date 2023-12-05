Jackson State football receiver Seven McGee hits the transfer portal after one season

As fast as Seven McGee came to Jackson State from Oregon, he’s leaving. On Monday, McGee announced on social media he is leaving JSU and transferring after one season.

McGee played in nine games and was productive in his only season at JSU. He was second on the team in touchdown receptions with four and had 19 catches for 136 yards. His best game was against Texas Southern catching five passes for 43 yards and one touchdown.

First-year coach T.C. Taylor needed to replace wide receivers Kevin Coleman Jr., Dallas Daniels, Malachi Wideman, Shane Hooks, who played this season at Auburn, and Willie Gaines, who played at Colorado, among others.

With McGee entering the transfer portal, this makes the fifth Jackson State player to enter the portal since it opened on Monday.

Taylor finished his first season with a 7-4 record, after replacing 60 players.

