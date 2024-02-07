Jackson State football receiver Rico Powers returning after entering transfer portal

Jackson State football wide receivers Rico Powers will rejoin the Tigers after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 26.

"I thank god for giving me the opportunity to do what I do. I know it’s many people out there who wish to be in this position but can’t due to some circumstances. With that being said I have decided to return back to Jackson state. I was always taught to finish what I started," Powers wrote Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Powers, who has two years of eligibility left, started seven games for JSU until an injury sidelined him. He was the second leading receiver on the team with 25 catches and 385 yards and two touchdowns behind Fabian McCray’s 41 catches for 584 yards. His best game was against Florida A&M when he had four catches for 119 yards and had a 66-yard touchdown.

For Jackson State coach TC Taylor, the receiving group, with the return of Powers, looks to be one strength on the offensive side of the ball with McCray and Seven McGee coming back. McGee had earlier announced his intent to transfer but also announced he's returning to the Tigers.

JSU'S RICO POWERS ENTRS TRANSFER PORTAL Jackson State football wide receiver Rico Powers enters transfer portal

During the early signing period, Taylor added two junior college receivers in Richard Mays Jr. from Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Ja'Naylon Dupree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He also signed Georgia high school senior Travis Terrell from Creekside in Atlanta.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football receiver Rico Powers returns after entering portal