Jackson State football quarterbacks coach Quinn Billerman hired by Austin Peay

Jackson State football quarterbacks coach Quinn Billerman has been hired by Austin Peay as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Director of athletic communications Casey Crigger said Billerman was hired by new coach Jeff Faris in December.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Billerman wrote "Ready to go to work! #Let's go Peay"

Billerman was at Jackson State for one season. He helped lead Jackson State to the No. 1 offense in total yards in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 389.4 yards per game. Quarterback Jason Brown was 136-of-214 passing for 1,443 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games . Brown only threw three interceptions and had a passer efficiency rating of 129.7%.

Former Jackson State quarterback coach Quinn Billerman, who is now at Austin Peay State.

Billerman played for Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor at North Carolina Central in 2014 and 2015.

According to the Jackson State athletic website, Billerman is still listed as its quarterback coach.

Billerman is the fourth assistant to leave JSU since the season ended.

Assistant co-offensive coordinator Maurice Harris was hired by Auburn to become the director of football and recruiting relations on Monday. Co-offensive coordinator Jason Onyebagu was hired by South Alabama as offensive line coach. And defensive coordinator Jonathan Bradley left to become defensive line coach at South Alabama.

