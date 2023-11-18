Jackson State football QB JaCobian Morgan is injured vs. Alcorn State, replaced by Jason Brown

Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown made an appearance on Senior Day to close out his college career against Alcorn State. Brown was called upon to relieve starting quarterback JaCobian Morgan, who was hurt scrambling while trying to pick up a first down.

On the very first play that Brown was in, he threw a pass and it hit off a Fabian McCray's hands and was intercepted at the Alcorn State 5-yard line. Jackson State held and forced a punt. Jackson State was trailing 21-14 with 7:24 in the third quarter.

Morgan returned on the next series and threw a 38-yard touchdown to Fabian McCray and kicker Dylan Wasson made the extra pint to tie the score at 21 with 6:39 remaining in the third quarter.

Brown, a transfer from Virginia Tech, beat out Morgan for the starting job in preseason. He will be known as the quarterback that replaced All-American quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Brown has a record of 5-2 as a starter. He had a quarterback passer rating of 133.36 and was 125-for-196 for 1,357 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Against Mississippi Valley State, Brown was benched in favor of Morgan, who started in three consecutive Tigers wins.

Brown wants to be a football coach after his playing career. "He's been a pro," Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor said. "He understands this move was about the team, he (Brown) knows because he wants to be a coach in the future one day.

Brown's best game of the season was against South Carolina State in which he was 26-of-31 for 356 yards and three touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football quarterback JaCobian Morgan injured vs. Alcorn