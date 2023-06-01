Jackson State football to play first two games under coach T.C. Taylor on national TV

Jackson State first-year football coach T.C. Taylor will begin his coaching career on the road. The kickoff times and TV information have been announced for the first four games of the Tigers' season.

Jackson State will begin its 2023 season against South Carolina State in the MEAC / SWAC Challenge Kickoff on Aug. 26 in Atlanta (6:30 p.m., ABC).

The Bulldogs went 3-8 last season, the highlight of which was a 26-24 victory over reigning Black College national champion North Carolina Central.

The last time Jackson State played South Carolina State was in the Cricket Celebration Bowl for the de facto Black national championship, losing 31-10 on Dec. 18, 2021.

On Sept. 3, JSU will play Florida A&M in the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Florida (2 p.m., ESPN).

Florida A&M finished 2022 with a 9-2 record after opening with losses to North Carolina (56-24) and Jackson State (59-3). The Rattlers finished second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference East Division to Jackson State the past two seasons.

On Sept. 9, JSU will travel to A.W. Mumford Stadium and face Southern (6 p.m., ESPN+). This will be a rematch of the 2022 SWAC championship game, which JSU won 43-24.

On Sept. 16, the Tigers will face Texas State on the road (6 p.m. ESPN+). The Bobcats finished last season with a 4-8 record.

JSU opens its home season against Bethune-Cookman in the W.C. Gorden Classic at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sept. 23.

After visiting Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile, Alabama, on Oct. 7, the Tigers return to Jackson for homecoming Oct. 14 against Alabama State in what could be a rivalry game. This is the game in which ex-Jackson State coach Deion Sanders went in for a hug with Hornets coach Eddie Robinson Jr., only to be pushed away. That is what started the "If I ain't SWAC, who is?" chant.

JSU will hit the road and face Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 21. The Tigers travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 28. The last time these two teams played was in 2019, when Jackson State defeated the Golden Lions 21-12.

On Nov. 4, The Tigers host Texas Southern at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. To close out the season, JSU will play its annual Soul Bowl rivalry game against Alcorn State on Nov. 18.

The Cricket SWAC Championship will be played Dec. 2. The Cricket Celebration Bowl will be played Dec.16.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football to play first two 2023 games on national TV