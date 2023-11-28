Jackson State football places five on All-SWAC team, including first-team lineman Deontae Graham

Jackson State football offensive lineman Deontae Graham was named to the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference first team Tuesday, and four other Tigers were selected to the second team.

The team was selected through a vote of the SWAC's football coaches and sports information directors.

Graham, a graduate senior who played right tackle, was not chosen to the preseason All-SWAC team in July but earned the postseason honor after dominating on the field in 11 games. He helped anchor the line for an offense that was No. 1 in the SWAC in total offense with an average of 389.4 yards per game.

Four Tigers earned second-team honors: tight end D.J. Stevens, offensive lineman Evan Henry, linebacker Isaac Peppers, and punter Matt Noll. Not bad for a team that had only Stevens on the preseason all-SWAC team but went 7-4, including 5-3 in SWAC games, in coach T.C. Taylor’s first season with a roster that included 60 newcomers.

"They just don't know," Taylor said about the lack of representation on the preseason team at SWAC Media Day in July. "When the season ends a lot of people will know what we see every day in practice."

Stevens, a first-team selection in 2022, played in 11 games in 2023 and had 20 receptions for 216 yards with five touchdowns. Stevens' best game was against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, when he caught three passes for 99 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Peppers is from Greenville, Mississippi, and after graduating from Arkansas-Pine Bluff returned home to play at JSU. Peppers had 36 solo tackles, 32 assists, 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this season.

Noll missed two games because of an injury and still led the SWAC in punting average with 44.3 yards per kick with a long of 65 yards.

Henry, who added 14 pounds of muscle in the offseason, moved from right guard to center and with Graham led a highly productive offensive line. JSU finished in the top three in the SWAC in passing and rushing offense.

