Jackson State football offensive coordinator Maurice Harris hired by Auburn, Hugh Freeze

Jackson State football co-offensive coordinator Maurice Harris has joined the staff at Auburn. Harris was hired as coach Hugh Freeze's director of football and recruiting relations.

Welcome to The Plains!!



𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 additions to our recruiting and analyst staff 🦅 pic.twitter.com/fDjkBm8BJW — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) February 19, 2024

"God's plan for our lives is bigger and better than anything we can imagine. Our job is to trust Him," Harris wrote Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

🏈🏈Mo-tivational Monday

God’s plan for our lives is bigger and better than anything we can imagine. Our job is to trust Him. pic.twitter.com/LM9nnHQryy — Maurice Harris (@mauricejharris) February 19, 2024

Harris coached four seasons at Liberty as co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach under Freeze. And spent seven seasons at Ole Miss with Freeze as a tight end coach and recruiting coordinator.

While at Ole Miss, Harris coached tight end Evan Engram, who was selected as the No. 23 pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

In his lone season at JSU, Harris helped lead the Tigers' offense to the No. 1 offense in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 389.4 yards of total offense.

With Harris departing, this marks the third co-coordinator to leave the Jackson State program since the 2023 season ended.

JONATHAN BRADLEY GOES TO SOUTH ALABAMA Jackson State football loses defensive coordinator Jonathan Bradley to South Alabama | Report

Since the end of football season, Taylor has lost four coaches: co-offensive coordinator, Jason Onyebuagu, left to become the offensive line coach at South Alabama, Quinn Billerman is the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Austin Peay, and Jonathan Bradley will coach the defensive line at South Alabama.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football offensive coordinator Maurice Harris joins Auburn