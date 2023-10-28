Jackson State football cruises, makes HBU history in win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor likes being different, keeping the opponents and even his team off balance and on their toes.

Against Mississippi Valley State last week, Taylor did not tip his hand that JaCobian Morgan, a Syracuse transfer, would start at quarterback over senior Jason Brown. On Saturday, he introduced Arkansas-Pine Bluff to tight end D.J. Stevens, running back J.D. Martin and kicker Leilani Armenta in a 40-14 win at Simmons Bank Field.

None of the three had done much during the season from a statistical point of view, and Martin had been out with a toe injury. The win gives the Tigers (6-3, 4-2 SWAC) a two-game winning streak and home-field advantage the rest of the regular season.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Jackson State offense shows up

It did not take long for Stevens to be a problem for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-7, 0-5). On the second play of the game Morgan hit Stevens on an out route, and he outran everyone to the tune of 70 yards and for a 7-0 lead. Stevens finished with three receptions, 99 yards and three touchdowns.

JSU’s other tight end, Hayden Hagler, also had a nice performance, with six receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Morgan is getting comfortable running the offense, finding seven receivers in the game. Wideout Fabian McCray found the end zone to give JSU a 33-14 lead. McCray had seven receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.

The Jackson State offense had 475 yards of total offense, including 102 yards rushing. And Morgan was 26-for-36 for 373 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff had 230 total yards, with 97 yards rushing.

Jackson State starting to get healthy

The Tigers did not have the services of running back Irv Mulligan, who came into the game as the second-leading rusher in the SWAC. But JSU did have Martin return to action. He showed his speed by breaking off a 35-yard run on his second carry of the day. He led the team in rushing with nine carries for 73 yards, and had three receptions for 49 yards.

ARMENTA MAKES HISTORY AT JACKSON STATE Jackson State football's Leilani Armenta first female in HBCU history to score point

Leilani Armenta makes history

Former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders said that he wanted JSU to tell his story and then make history. Taylor did just that. He used Leilani Armenta for three extra point attempts — she made all three — and the soccer player became the first woman to score points in an HBCU football game.

Her first extra point came at 5:25 in the second quarter after a 25-yard pass from Morgan to Stevens to make the score 23-0.

The second was at 9:36 of the fourth quarter after McCray scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass. Her last one was with 7:29 left after Stevens' 4-yard reception.

After each kick, Armenta did a dance with center Evan Henry to celebrate.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football makes HBU history in win vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff