Jackson State football loses FCS All-American Jacob Politte to Colorado, Deion Sanders

New Colorado football coach Deion Sanders told returning players to jump in the transfer portal because he was bringing his own luggage with him.

On Saturday, Jackson State long snapper and FCS All-American Jacob Politte followed Sanders to Boulder.

Six other Jackson State players are transferring to Colorado: quarterback Shedeur Sanders, defensive back Shilo Sanders, two-way player Travis Hunter, safety Cam'Ron Simon-Craig, offensive lineman Tyler Brown and Alejandro Mata.

Politte was the snapper on extra points and field goal attempts for Mata. Mata was almost automatic on extra points, going 50-of-51, and 12-of-13 on field goal attempts with a long of 38 yards.

Jackson State went undefeated during the regular season and throughout the playoffs, setting a school record for victories with 12. JSU won the SWAC East division and the title by defeating Southern 43-24.

Jackon State received good news concerning the transfer portal this week when All-SWAC defensive end Nyles Gaddy removed his name and will return to play his junior season. Gaddy was second on the team in sacks with six behind senior J. T. Ragin, who had seven.

First-year JSU coach T.C. Taylor signed 14 players during the early signing period.

