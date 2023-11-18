Jackson State football live score updates vs. Alcorn State: Tigers face Braves in SWAC rivalry game

It's Senior Day for the Jackson State football team, a chance to send the class out with a memorable victory against a heated foe in Alcorn State.

This game means something more since both schools are located in Mississippi and recruit many of the same players. The Tigers could finish coach T.C. Taylor's first season with eight wins and carry positive momentum into the 2024 season.

Expect that 60,000-seat Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium will be packed for the game known as the Soul Bowl. Alcorn listed attendance of 31,017 last year at its 22,500-seat stadium, and two years ago in Jackson, 58,892 attended.

The Tigers (7-3, 5-2 SWAC) will look to extend their winning streak to four games with a victory over the Braves (6-4, 5-2),

Jackson State's key player is quarterback JaCobian Morgan, a transfer from Syracuse who adds another dimension to the offense. Morgan gives Jackson State the ability to make explosive plays whether he is running the ball or throwing it. Morgan can make all the throws: the deep out, the go pattern, the out pattern, or the slant pattern. He must protect the ball and limit the turnovers for the Tigers to have a chance to win against Alcorn.

Jackson State football vs. Alcorn State: game time today, TV and betting info

KICKOFF: 2 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+ (subscribe today)

BETTING ODDS: JSU is an 11.5-point favorite.

