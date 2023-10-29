Jackson State football hits on all cylinders, but too late for division title

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor was all smiles Saturday after his team demolished the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-14 at Simmons Bank Field.

“That is what we have been looking for all season,” he said. “We were looking for a complete game in all three phases from our football team. Our special teams were lights out today.”

Unpacking Jackson State's win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff:

Jackson State's offense breaks out

Quarterback JaCobian Morgan threw for 373 yards and five touchdowns against the Golden Lions (1-7, 0-5 SWAC), and tight end Hayden Hagler had six catches for 38 yards and a touchdown.

All-American tight end D.J. Stevens showed speed by running 70 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game, and finished with three touchdowns and 99 receiving yards.

Taylor is looking for excellent tight end play after losing tight end Jency Riley for the season.

“I think with the offense, it has been the turnovers,” Taylor said. “That has been a thorn in our side is the fumbles. They (offense) eliminated that today. Fabian McCray, J.D. Martin came back and gave us a spark today. I am very pleased with that and our tight ends.”

Special teams has a great game

Not only did the special teams not give up any long runs or returns, but Taylor used Leilani Armenta to kick extra points and make history. She became the first female to kick an extra point in an HBCU football game at the FCS level. Not only did she kick one, but was 3-for-3 on PATs.

Just for the record ... Leilani Armenta’s second extra point of the game for @gojsutigersfb. pic.twitter.com/y63sygLqYd — I.C. Murrell (@ICMurrellPB) October 28, 2023

“It was good to see her go in there and get that kick,” Taylor said. “I told her early in the week that we were going to use her. That she is not just here to be a part of this team and not contribute.

"She has been getting better since we added her to this football team. We have been seeing it the last couple of weeks and her leg is getting stronger and you saw it. She is a very accurate kicker. She did it well in high school, she just wanted the opportunity and she is taking full advantage. I am very proud of her. She gets so excited and our football team gets excited to see it (ball) go through the uprights for her.”

JSU must wait until next year

The Tigers (6-3, 4-2) were excited about their blowout victory, but Florida A&M beat Prairie View A&M on Saturday, 45-7. With two conference games left, the Rattlers (7-1, 6-0) have wrapped up the Eastern Division title.

Even if FAMU loses both games (against Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman), it owns the tiebreaker over Alabama State and Jackson State if the three teams finish the season in a tie.

