Jackson State football grades for Deion Sanders' last game range from A to F

Prior to the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders gave an emotional talk to his team. For the second consecutive year, the Tigers had a chance to win the de facto Black college football national championship, this time against North Carolina Central. And similar to last year, they were upset by a hungrier team, losing 41-34 in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

What carried Jackson State all season had been its defense, but that's what let the Tigers down. If not for the heroic play of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, JSU would have lost in regulation.

Here's how we graded the Tigers (12-1) in their loss to North Carolina Central (10-2):

Offense: A

Shedeur Sanders, knowing this was his last game as the quarterback at JSU, played well. The steady leadership by the son of the head coach did not allow the offense to falter when the Tigers were behind 10 points in the first quarter. Sanders made the right calls and scrambled when necessary. He hit tight end D.J. Stevens for a 24-yard touchdown pass, and on a rollout to his left threw an 85-yard TD to a crossing Kevin Coleman Jr. When the Eagles scored to take a 17-14 lead, Sanders took the team down to score on a 7-yard scramble to give the JSU a 21-17 lead with 30 seconds to play in the first half.

Coleman had a day with 137 yards receiving on seven receptions. Sanders would have been Most Valuable Player if JSU had won. Sanders was 30-for-40 for 349 yards, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another. Sanders was forced to run because of the pressure of the Eagles' defense. In overtime, he threw a perfect pass to tight end Hayden Hagler, who dropped it in the end zone. On the next play, he was hurried and threw incomplete on the last down of the game.

Defense: F

The JSU defense was gouged by NC Central quarterback Davius Richard's 97 yards rushing, and running back Latrell Collier rushed for 98 as the Eagles ran for 286 yards and chewed up time of possession. The defense allowed 492 total yards and committed foolish penalties, with linebacker Jeremiah Brown getting ejected for a punching a North Carolina Central offensive lineman. It is the first time all season that another team was more physical on offense than JSU's defense was.

"We did the best we could with what we had," JSU linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. said. "We had some guys leave, and we did our best to fill in with other guys."

Special teams: D

It did not seem like much at the time, but it was the turning point of the game. Jackson State's defense forced the Eagles to punt in the third quarter. North Carolina Central pulled the surprise of the game as upback Kyle Morgan rumbled 43 yards to the JSU 24-yard line on the fake punt to convert the first down. It was a critical moment because it led to a touchdown by Quentin McCall with 5:45 to go in the third quarter, giving the Eagles a 23-21 lead.

"It was the turning point of the game," Eagles coach Trei Oliver said. "It does something to a defense when they come off the field after getting a stop and have to go back on the field."

Coaching: C

Jackson State was not prepared and was outhit on both sides of the ball. It waited too late to get Travis Hunter involved. The Eagles had no answers for him and no defensive back who could cover him. Hunter caught two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the last on the last play of regulation.

The coaching staff struggled to make the right adjustments on either side of the ball.

Overall: C-

Jackson State had a great season, but it was unfulfilled because Deion Sanders wanted to dominate this year. Jackson State did that in every game except the one that mattered most: this one.

