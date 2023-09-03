Jackson State football falls short after slow start, Zy McDonald sparks comeback in second half

What a difference a week makes for Jackson State football. Last week, JSU was celebrating quarterback Jason Brown and its first victory over South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. This week, things were vastly different as JSU lost 28-10 against Florida A&M in the Disney Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday.

Here are three takeaways from the Tigers win:

Special Teams lets Jackson State down

Florida A&M came prepared to play on the opening whistle. Florida A&M's Marcus Riley returned the opening kickoff 96-yards for a touchdown and kicker Cameron Gillis add the extra point to give FAMU a 7-0 lead with 14:49 in the first quarter.

JSU's Jason Brown hit Rico Powers for a 38-yard pass to FAMU's 15-yard line. The Rattlers held, forcing Jackson State to try a field goal. On the attempt, Jackson State's long snapper snapped the ball over the head of the kicker and no points were score with 12:10 in the first quarter.

FAMU's Jah’Marae Sheread returned a punt 47 yards to the JSU 36-yard line with 7:28 in the second quarter. That return helped set up a Rattler's running back Jaquez Yant 3-yard touchdown run with 5:55 in the second quarter with Gillis adding the extra point to give A&M a 28-0 lead.

Sheread had three punt returns for 95 yards and averaged 31.7 a return.

JSU quarterback Jason Brown had a hard day

Brown did not play like the guy that torched South Carolina State for 356 yards and three touchdowns. Against FAMU, Brown was a pedestrian was a 10-19 for 82 yards and no touchdowns. Brown missed several open wide receivers and was harassed by the Rattlers defense line throughout the first half.

Early in the game, Brown seemed to be favoring his throwing hand after hitting it on a Rattlers helmet. Brown dropped a pass at the 1-yard line on a flea-flicker that would have given JSU a first down and possibly a touchdown. JSU settled for a field goal to trail 28-3.

Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor started Zy McDonald in the second half to try and spark the Tigers.

Offense does not get untracked until late

Jackson State (1-1) had trouble moving the ball against Florida A&M (1-0) defense. Jackson State did not score a touchdown until McDonald hit Powers on a 66-yard touchdown with 13:51 to play in the game, as JSU kicker Gerardo Baeza added the extra point to make the score 28-10.

McDonald came off the bench to give JSU a spark by going 10-of-14 for 149 yards and one touchdown. Powers had four receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Florida A&M uses fast start to defeat Jackson State in Disney Orange Blossom Classic