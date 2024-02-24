Jackson State football expected to hire Kali James Jr. as DL coach | Reports

Jackson State football is expected to sign Florida graduate assistant Kali James Jr. to a defensive line coaching position, according to multiple reports.

James would replace former JSU defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Jonathan Bradley, who left to coach the defensive line at South Alabama.

James spent two seasons with the Gators. He previously served as an intern at South Carolina and then coached defensive line at Eagles Landing (Ga.) Christian Academy.

James played four years at Tuskegee (Ala.) University, including two as a team captain. A defensive tackle, he had 62 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 7.5. sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in his four seasons.

The Jackson State football website continues to list Bradley as a member of its coaching staff. It also lists three other assistants who have left the staff since the 2023 season ended: offensive coordinator Maurice Harris (Auburn), co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Jason Onyebuagu, (South Alabama) and quarterbacks coach Quinn Billerman (Austin Peay).

