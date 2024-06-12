Jackson State football will have eight games in 2024 streamed on ESPN+

Jackson State football will have eight of its 11 football games streamed on ESPN+, starting with the season opener Aug. 29 at Louisiana Monroe. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2024 ESPN football schedule Wednesday.

The Tigers' three other games don't list a TV provider and only the contest against Florida A&M has a kickoff time.

JSU coach T.C. Taylor will look to improve on a 7-4 record in 2023, and lead the Tigers back to the SWAC championship.

Jackson State football 2024 schedule

Aug. 29 Jackson State at Louisiana Monroe (6 p.m., ESPN+)

Sept. 7 Jackson State vs. Lane College (TBA)

Sept. 14 Jackson State vs. Southern (2 p.m., ESPN+)

Sept. 21 Jackson State at Grambling (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Sept. 28 Jackson State at Texas Southern (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Oct. 5 Jackson State at Alabama A&M in Mobile, Ala, Gulf Coast Challenge (5 p.m., ESPN+)

Oct. 19 Jackson State vs. Florida A&M (3:30 p.m., TBA)

Oct. 26 Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman (TBA)

Nov. 2 Jackson State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3 p.m., ESPN+)

Nov. 16 Jackson State at Alabama State (3 p.m., ESPN+)

Nov. 23 Jackson State at Alcorn State (3 p.m. ESPN+)

