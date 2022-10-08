Jackson State football defeats Alabama State 26-12 despite slow-starting offense

MONTGOMERY − Jackson State football was threatened by Alabama State and had its worst game in a month at ASU Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Tigers didn't succumb to their up-and-down game and pulled away to defeat the Hornets 26-12 and remain undefeated.

Here are our observations from the game between Jackson State (5-0, 3-0 SWAC) Alabama State (3-3, 1-2):

Offense starts slow, but does enough

Jackson State reached Alabama State territory four times in the first half but scored just 10 points before intermission.

The first three drives went awry: a turnover on downs, a punt and another turnover on downs. The Tigers rebounded on their last two drives with a deep touchdown pass and field goal in the final seconds.

Shadeur Sanders found Willie Gaines running down the sideline and hit him in stride as he neared the goal line for the Tigers' first touchdown.

He threw an interception while scrambling on Jackson State's first second half possession. Sanders operated under pressure for much of the game and it led to missed opportunities.

He stood tall in the pocket despite the rush on Gaines' score, but the offensive line's struggles limited Jackson State's explosive passing offense to mainly short and intermediate throws. Sanders' second touchdown pass was another long throw, a 25-yard score by Kevin Coleman Jr.

The explosive plays were few and far between for Jackson State. The Tigers often were in third and longs and allowed Alabama State's rush to come with house money.

Defense has another big game

Jackson State saw the same situation unfold in its previous game. The Tigers allowed a touchdown on the first drive and then tightened up.

Alabama State quarterback Dematrius Davis threw a 19-yard touchdown passing to Kisean Johnson when Jackson State's coverage broke down without a pass rush. The Hornets missed the extra point but held the same 6-0 lead deep into the second quarter.

After Johnson's touchdown on first half drives that started in Alabama State territory, the Tigers didn't allow the Hornets across the 50-yard line.

Sanders and Jackson State's offense has received most the attention for the Tigers early season success, but the defense entered the game with the No. 1 scoring and total defense in the FCS.

It kept Alabama State at bay while the offense slowly figured itself out. Safety Cam'Ron Silmon Craig had big plays in coverage, possibly the biggest a pass deflection on a 2-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter.

It would've made Alabama State's deficit just a field goal, 17-14, had Alabama State converted.

Clutch plays seal the deal

Sanders' entered Saturday with just over 100 yards rushing on the season, but he used his legs when it mattered most Saturday.

Leading 17-12 in the fourth quarter on a critical drive, Sanders scrambled three times for 26 yards and threw the ball to J.D. Martin, who went into the endzone untouched because of great ball placement.

Sanders threw another good ball to Gaines right at the first down marker on 3rd and 14 to chew more clock after Tayari Sherwood intercepted Crawley after Martin's touchdown. Martin's touchdown and Sherwood's interception closed Jackson State's best two consecutive drives of the game.

Jackson State wasn't close to its peak performance, but it did peak in the fourth quarter.

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jrushin@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.

