How Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor's perseverance sends message to players

Enduring the August heat and overcoming the challenges of preseason practices are nothing new for Jackson State first-year football coach T.C. Taylor.

Taylor knows about pushing through adversity as a player, assistant coach and now, head coach.

The path he took to his job was filled with bumps and turns.

Beaten out but not beaten

When Taylor tells his players to have faith and to be ready for their opportunity, he knows exactly what he is talking about.

While playing for Jackson State in 2000, Taylor was locked into a quarterback battle with freshman Robert Kent. Taylor won the starting job coming out of preaseason, but after two games was replaced by Kent.

Instead of pouting, Taylor turned his lemons into lemonade, became a wide receiver and ended up amassing 188 receptions for 1,793 yards.

A year later, he broke the JSU season record for receptions with 84 for 1,234 with 11 touchdowns. He earned NCAA Division I-AA third-team All-American honors from the Sports Network and first team Black College All-American recognition from Sheridan Broadcasting Network. He would finish second in voting for the Conerly Trophy, presented to Mississippi’s top football player, behind Eli Manning.

“It is all about opportunity," Taylor said he told the team. "Everybody will get an opportunity. It is what you do with it, and if you don’t take advantage of that opportunity, it does not go away. Somebody else is still going to get that opportunity. When you get those chances, go out there and be what you are supposed to be and take full advantage.”

Never giving up on dream job

Taylor was interim offensive coordinator under former JSU coach John Hendricks. After Hendricks was not retained, Taylor was the leading candidate to become JSU’s next coach until Deion Sanders was hired.

Sanders kept Taylor as a tight ends coach and offensive coordinator, according to the 2021 Jackson State athletic website.

That season, JSU went 11-2 and won the Southwestern Athletic Conference and played in the Cricket Celebration Bowl game before losing to South Carolina State 31-10.

After the season, Sanders hired Brett Bartolone to run the Air Raid offense.

Taylor could have chosen to leave but stayed and became the wide receivers coach.

“This is home,” Taylor said. “Jackson and Jackson State are my homes. I played here and did some great things here and my family is loved around the city. I’m loved around the city. We love the city. Family is right down the street in Pike County, so it was kind of a no-brainer to where I needed to be and where God wanted my feet to be. I am grateful for the opportunity.”

Going away to come home

Taylor worked at North Carolina Central as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2014-2018. He made friends there, and some of the coaches on that staff − Jason Onyebuagu, Jonathan Bradley, Quinn Billerman and Torenzo Quinn − have joined him at JSU.

NC Central was where he won the first of his three MEAC championships and played in the 2016 Celebration Bowl. Taylor said the Eagles coaching staff did things a certain way and had expectations of the players.

“That was the reason I brought quite a few of those guys over here with me,” Taylor said. “Because they have that same mentality, that grit, that grind and we demand the most of our players.”

Jackson State will begin its 2023 season against South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff on Aug. 26 in Atlanta (6:30 p.m., ABC).

