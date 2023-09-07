Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor pushing the Tigers to show Southern they're not soft

Jackson State football is looking to make a physical statement against Southern on Saturday.

Ahead of the BoomBox Classic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (6 p.m., ESPN+), questions abound about coach T.C. Taylor's JSU team. He has openly questioned which team will show up Saturday -- the team that was dominated by the Florida A&M's rushing game, or the team that annihilated S.C. State in Week 0?

“We got our butts kicked,” Taylor said. “I have to do a better job as a head coach in getting our team ready to play, getting them prepared for football games. It was a tale of two teams. You look at this team Week 0, and I didn’t see that same team this past weekend.”

It’s certain that Southern coach Eric Dooley has watched the video and will make it a point to run right at Jackson State’s defense. As opponents did against former Tigers coach Deion Sanders' teams, they are testing the physicality. JSU is fighting the label that it is a "soft" team.

Dooley will see on video how with 7:29 to play, Florida A&M used its running game to drive the length of the field on Jackson State (1-1) while running out the clock. He'll see, too, missed tackles by the Tigers' defense.

“Great job by their offensive line and their running backs," Taylor said. "Keep-away. When you’re ahead in the football game like that, that is what you want. They had some big physical backs.”

During Jackson State’s preseason camp the motto was “Big Men Lead the Way.” Taylor said the O-line took an L, against Florida A&M, giving up four sacks. And the Rattlers played in JSU’s backfield.

“FAMU hit us in the mouth. We hit South Carolina State in the mouth," Taylor said. Florida A&M "was a team we had beaten two years prior, and they had it on their mind they were going to win the game by being physical.”

THREE TAKEAWAYS FROM JSU LOSS TO FAMU Jackson State football overwhelmed by FAMU. Here are three takeaways.

Last season, JSU beat Southern twice, 35-0 in its homecoming game with ESPN "College GameDay" at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium and 43-24 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship.

Southern (0-1)is coming off of a 14-10 loss to Alabama A&M. In that game, Southern’s quarterback Harold Blood was battered and hurried, finishing 17-of-35 for 166 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

This will be third game on the road for Jackson State, which opened in Atlanta and played last week at Miami Gardens, Fla.

“The JSU-Southern is like a rivalry like no other," Taylor said. "It is going to be a big, huge game down there this weekend. They open up their stadium, and I think it is their first game, as far as financially and drawing big crowds. It is huge for both programs.”

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football coach pushes Tigers to shed 'soft' label