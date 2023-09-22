Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor is ready for his homecoming after weeks, and years, on the road

After years of struggle, pain, and wondering if this day and time would ever come, the man wearing sunglasses will enter the tunnel to lead his Jackson State football team onto the field Saturday at Mississippi Veteran Memorial Stadium.

The feelings that rush over Tigers coach T.C. Taylor like a flood will be surreal. The glasses will hide the emotions because Taylor needs to get himself and team ready to play a football game against Bethune-Cookman.

Taylor, who turns 45 on Friday, has made the jog onto the field as a Jackson State player and assistant coach numerous times, but it will be his first time as the head coach. His emotions and feelings will be like no time before when the Tigers (2-2) take the field against Bethune-Cookman (1-2) in the W.C. Gorden Classic (6 p.m. ESPN+).

“I look forward to it,” Taylor said Tuesday. “I look forward to making that walk out of the locker room and seeing that crowd for the first time. I know they are excited about seeing this football team.”

Taylor, who grew up about 90 miles south of Jackson in Magnolia, began coaching in 2005. His career has included stops at Coahoma Community College, Texas Southern and North Carolina Central before returning to Jackson State as an assistant in 2019. Taylor was named the 22nd head coach of Jackson State in December after Deion Sanders left to coach at Colorado. This moment has been a long time in the making.

Jackson State spent the first four weeks of the season on the road. Though this is Taylor's fifth game as head coach, it's his first home game.

“We are going to work our butts off this week to make sure we are prepared,” Taylor said Tuesday. “We are going to prepare like it’s a championship game.”

The first four games have identified some areas in need of improvement, particularly last week against Texas State. The Tigers did not force a punt and allowed 399 yards rushing and 684 yards total offense in a 77-34 drubbing.

"They did not fly to the ball with 11 hats to the ball and the things that we preach," Taylor said of his defense. "We did get one turnover, but when you allow a team to just go up and down the field at will that's not acceptable. As a head coach, I won't accept it at any time this season. They know they have to be better."

On special teams, JSU gave up 183 yards on six kickoffs, a 30.5-yard average. The Bobcats' average starting position was their 48-yard line, and they scored after every return.

"We have to be better," Taylor said. "There's a bunch of guys not taking pride in it (special teams), not playing fast, and the No.1 thing and the word for the week is effort. Everybody seems like they are waiting for the next guy to make the tackle, but it's got to be 11 hats to the ball, including the kickers and punters.

"... It is all hands on deck this week to get that fixed and put our defense in the right situation."

T.C. TAYLOR BLAST '60 MINUTES' T.C. Taylor, Tomekia Reed blast '60 Minutes' portrayal of Jackson in Deion Sanders interview

Home openers have been an indicator in recent years how the Tigers' season will go. Since 2009, Jackson State has had a losing season only once after winning its home opener, and the Tigers have had a winning season only once after losing their home opener. That's something for Taylor to concern himself with once the ball is kicked off. Ahead of that, he's savoring everything about his first home game.

“Everywhere I go, fans are talking about it (the game)," Taylor said. "This is the talk of the town right now, being back in Jackson. I just can’t wait to break out of that tunnel with that football team behind me. So, I’m excited.”

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football, coach T.C. Taylor prepare for first home game