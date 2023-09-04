Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor on loss to FAMU: 'We got our butts kicked today'

Which is the real Jackson State football team? The one that annihilated South Carolina State in its opening game of the season, or the team that showed up flat for three quarters against Florida A&M in the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic?

On Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida, the Tigers were slow doing everything in their 28-10 loss. The offense did not get on track until backup quarterback Zy McDonald threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Rico Powers with 13:51 to play in the game.

"We got our butts kicked today out there today," Jackson State coach T. C. Taylor said. "I have to do a better job of getting this football team ready to play."

Special teams was key in game

JSU's undoing was its inability to sustain drives on offense, and special teams gave up big plays on punt and kickoff returns. Florida A&M's Marcus Riley opened the game with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. And Jah'Marae Sheread returned three punts for 95 yards and almost scored on two of the returns.

"It was like a boxing match," Taylor said of the opening kickoff return. "We took a heavy hit in the first round. It was an amazing return by that kid. He did what he was supposed to do, and we had to rebound from it. I thought it set the tone for their program and their football team got the energy and momentum. It took us a while to rebound from it and get over it."

Taylor said the reason for the struggles on special teams is because a couple of times, punter Matt Noll outkicked the coverage. And on Riley's return, a few JSU players were out of position. The Tigers did not have enough players on the field at point and struggled with substitutions. Jackson State will have to fix that.

"I thought that (special teams) was a thorn in our side all day," Taylor said. "We have to do better going forward, myself and coaches as far as getting this football team ready to play."

JSU shuts out A&M in the second half

Jackson State pitched a shutout in the second half. Taylor said the difference was the energy level, when the defense stepped up and blocked two kicks, which helped give the Tigers some momentum.

Quarterback controversy

Jason Brown was 10-for-19 for 82 yards — nothing like last week's performance against South Carolina State, when he was 26-for-30 for 356 yards and three touchdowns. McDonald went into the game and gave JSU a lift with the scoring pass to Powers.

"I thought Zy (McDonald) did a great job," Taylor said. "Jason has some things he has to work on going forward. Zy came in and gave us a little spark. He was able to do a little bit more as far as the quarterback run game and gave the offense a little bit more spark in the second half."

Taylor said Brown was getting X-rays after he hit his hand on a Rattlers helmet during the game.

Now it is a wait-and-see approach. But whether Brown is injured, look for McDonald to play. He adds another dimension to the offense, a quarterback threat to pass or run, whereas Brown is mostly a passer.

"We just got beat by a better team today," Taylor said.

Jackson State plays at Southern on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+).

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football coach on loss to FAMU: 'We got our butts kicked today'