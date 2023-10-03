Jackson State football coach noncommittal on role of Leilani Armenta, first woman player, vs. Alabama A&M

Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor was faced with a dilemma about what to do with his team's kicking woes during the week of the Bethune-Cookman game.

Taylor’s decision to use Leilani Armenta, a member of the Jackson State women's soccer program, on Sept. 23 was made out of necessity. The Tigers' kicker, Gerardo Baeza, had been injured in the Texas State game. All-American punter Matt Noll was injured in practice the week of the Bethune-Cookman game. Taylor turned to Armenta.

Taylor had Armenta to pooch kick the ball 25 yards to the Bethune-Cookman 40-yard line to start the game. With that kick, Armenta became the first woman to kick in an HBCU, SWAC and Jackson State football game. It was the only time she kicked in the game. For the rest of the game, Taylor used a running back to handle the kickoff duties.

Taylor said Armenta had only a couple of days of work going into the Bethune-Cookman game, and that is why he did not use her after the opening kickoff. With more time to practice during an open week in Tigers' schedule, Taylor said he will see how Armenta does in practice ahead of Saturday's game against Alabama A&M before deciding whether to expand her role.

Taylor said he knew that Armenta's first kick would be historic.

"Yeah, I did, I did," he said.

"I kind of figured there was some history we were making there, but it was a great opportunity for her to come out and help this football team and at the same time vice-versa," Taylor said. "I am very proud of what she came out and did in that game.”

Jackson State (3-2) plays Alabama A&M (2-2) in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN+).

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor on Leilani Armenta's role