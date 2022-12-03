Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders 'preparing' to take Colorado job, per report

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is preparing to take the Colorado football head coaching job, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Friday night.

Sanders has begun organizing a staff and has also started recruiting at least one player who is in the transfer portal, according to the ESPN report. The Colorado staff is also preparing as if Sanders will accept the job this weekend.

Sanders confirmed to reporters on Monday a report that he had been offered the Colorado job.

"Yeah, definitely, the report is true," Sanders said Monday. "I am not going to sit up here and tell all of my business, but they are not the only ones. I would be a liar if I sat up here and told you they didn't. You know they did, I know they did and everybody knows they did. It is what it is."

Jackson State is facing Southern in the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Tigers can wrap up an undefeated season, repeat as SWAC champions and a berth to the Celebration Bowl with a victory.

Sanders, in three seasons at JSU, has a 26-5 record.

Colorado fired Karl Dorrell in October in the middle of a 0-5 start in his third season in Boulder. The Buffaloes finished the season at 1-11.

