What went wrong, and what went right, in Jackson State football's blowout loss at Texas State

Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor should not question the fight or toughness in his team against Texas State on Saturday. The bottom line: Texas State is stronger, faster and better. The onslaught started as soon as the ball was kicked off and continued until the end of the 77-34 loss in San Marcos, Texas.

The Tigers (2-2) did not play like a team that has been on the road for four weeks. Jackson State was opportunistic and scored after Texas State (2-1) was penalized for roughing the quarterback.

Jackson State will play its first home game and open Southwestern Athletic Conference play against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday (6 p.m.), at the Mississippi Veteran Memorial Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from the loss to the Bobcats:

Jackson State could not stop Texas State

The Bobcats had the ball eight times in the first half and scored on every possession. Texas State scored 21 points in the first quarter and 35 in the second quarter. Texas State had 403 yards total offense in the first half and 684 yards for the game, including 399 rushing. Jackson State had more than 400 yards total offense.

Texas State's average field position in the first half was its 46-yard line. The Bobcats had a quick-strike offense scoring on possessions of one, two, three, four and five plays. The Bobcats' other scoring drives were of 10 and 11 plays.

Special teams play dooms Jackson State

Jackson State's special teams gave up big plays on kickoff and punt returns. Texas State's Kole Wilson returned three kickoffs for an average of 47.3 yards . He returned one 69 yards immediately after Jackson State scored to cut its deficit to eight points. The Bobcats scored three plays after Wilson's return for a 35-20 lead.

Joey Hobert broke three tackles and returned one punt into Jackson State territory and ended setting up another touchdown right before halftime to give Texas State a 56-20 lead.

Jackson State played hard

Both teams were physical on both sides of the ball and had plenty of attitude. The teams combined for 19 penalties for 186 yards, including 10 for 100 by by the Bobcats.

In the loss, Jackson State found a leader. Quarterback Jason Brown was sacked twice and hit several others and yet continued to stand in the pocket and throw the ball. On several plays that were intended to be passes, Brown tucked the ball and ran for first downs. On fourth and goal from the 3-yard line, Brown ran a keeper and scored. He was 16-of-26 passing for 209 yards with an interception.

Backup quarterback Zy McDonald was 7-for-10 for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson State running backs ran hard, Ahmad Miller had 13 carries for 98 yards, and Irv Mulligan had 12 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Kobe Paul had one catch for 44 yards, yardage matched by Duke Miller with two catches.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football: Why not all was bad in big loss at Texas State