Jackson State football bolsters staff with five hirings, three promotions

After being promoted to head football coach at Jackson State University in December 2022, T.C. Taylor hired 10 on-field coaches and four analysts. One offseason later, Taylor has made another overhaul to the Tigers staff.

The Tigers lost four assistant coaches in the offseason after going 7-4 during Taylor's first season. On Friday, he announced the hiring of five assistants and the promotion of three others to fill the void.

Here are the additions, promotions and departures on the Jackson State football staff as the Tigers prepare for spring practices.

Newcomers to the Jackson State football staff

Manny Ramirez, who played nine seasons in the NFL, has been hired as run game coordinator and offensive line coach. He held the same positions the past two season at Texas Southern.

Vincent Marshall has been hired as wide receivers coach. He spent the past three seasons in the same role at Norfolk (Va.) State.

Kali James will serve as the defensive run game coordinator and defensive line coach. He spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Florida.

Eric Gallon joins the staff as running backs coach. He spent last season as the tight ends coach at North Carolina A&T.

Javancy Jones, a former two-time All-American at Jackson State, will serve as the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. Jones spent last season as the defensive coordinator at Louisville High School.

Three Jackson State football staff members promoted

Otis Riddley, who spent 2023 as assistant head coach/tight ends coach, has added the title of general manager. He has been a part of the Jackson State football staff since 2019.

Torenzo Quinn, the defensive backs/defensive passing game coordinator, has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Quinn is in his second year with the Tigers after spending the 2022 season at Alcorn State as the safeties coach.

Brandon Morton, who served as running backs coach a season ago, will assume the new role of recruiting coordinator. Morton is entering his third year with the Tigers after starting as a graduate assistant in 2022.

Who left the Jackson State football staff

Auburn hired Jackson State football co-offensive coordinator Maurice Harris as director of football and recruiting relations.

Two assistants left for South Alabama. Defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Jonathan Bradley became the Jaguars' defensive line coach, and co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Jason Onyebuagu was hired as offensive line coach.

In December, Austin Peay hired Jackson State quarterbacks coach Quinn Billerman as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

