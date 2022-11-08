Jackson State football assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son Mike dies at 38

Loyalty, friendship and family mean a lot to Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders.

On Tuesday, Sanders was in Dallas, attending the funeral of Adam Zimmer, who passed away on Oct. 31, at age 38. Zimmer is the son of Jackson State football analyst Mike Zimmer. Adam Zimmer was working as an analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season and lived in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, at the time of his death, per the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

There has been no indication of the cause of death by authorities or family, but police said, “there didn’t appear to be any evidence of foul play,” according to the Star Tribune. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause and manner of death, the outlet reported.

During his SWAC coaches conference call on Monday, Sanders was at his home in Dallas shooting a commercial and getting ready to attend the funeral of Adam Zimmer.

“I am being there for coach (Mike) Zimmer's son (Adam),” Sanders said. “I am attending the funeral Tuesday, here in Dallas.”

This is not the first time that an untimely death has hit the Zimmer family. When Mike Zimmer was a defensive coordinator for the Bengals, he lost his wife, Vikki Zimmer, at age 50 in 2009 due to natural causes.

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years,” Cincinnati Bengals president Mike Brown said. “We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

Adam Zimmer worked with the Vikings from 2013 to 2022 in several positions, most recently spending two seasons as defensive coordinator. The Vikings posed a tribute to Zimmer on Twitter after his death was announced. A statement from the Vikings read: “We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer. Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches, and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki, and the entire Zimmer family.”

Mike Zimmer and Sanders worked together on the Dallas Cowboys from 1995-99. At that time, Zimmer was the team's defensive backs coach while Sanders was one of the NFL's best cornerbacks.

Sanders was an All-Pro first-teamer in three of his five seasons under Zimmer in Dallas. He also won Super Bowl 30 during his time with the veteran defensive coach.

In August, Sanders announced the hiring of Zimmer as defensive analyst. Zimmer has 43 years of coaching experience. He was coach of the Vikings for eight seasons, going 73-55-1 overall before being fired in 2021 after two losing seasons in a row.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Zimmer remained on the Cowboys' staff from 1994-2004, surviving five coaching changes. He was with the Atlanta Falcons before taking the role of defensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2008-13.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football assistant Mike Zimmer's son Mike dies at 38