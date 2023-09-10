Jackson State dominates on both sides of the ball in victory over Southern

Jackson State football had something to prove after last week's 28-10 thrashing from Florida A&M. For JSU coach T.C. Taylor this game against rival Southern was about taking back both sides of the line of scrimmage. Taylor wanted to see his 'Big Men lead the Way'.

Against Southern the game plan was simple," run the ball, and keep JSU quarterback Jason Brown clean. Brown had opportunities to throw long and short. The offensive line opened holes for running backs Irv Mulligan and Desmond Moultrie.

Here are three takeaways from the Tigers' 27-14 win on Saturday:

Jackson State offense dominates

With the game in the balance, Jackson State came out and of the halftime and drove the ball the length of the field to score on a 21-yard touchdown run by Irv Mulligan. On the play wide receiver Duke Miller blocked two defensive backs to spring Mulligan.

Every time Jackson State needed a big play, it was able to convert a first down or score a touchdown. With Southern having just scored a touchdown to take the momentum and close trail 20-14 with 11:54 to play in the fourth quarter. On the next play after the kickoff, JSU called a reverse and wide receiver outran the Southern defense for an 80-yard touchdown.

Jackson State defense dominates

Jackson State's defense was very opportunistic, as Southern was driving with a chance to either take the lead or tie the game. JSU was leading 13-7, in the second quarter. With the ball on the JSU 15-yard line, after JSU player Javarian Jenkins was kicked out of the game for targeting with 4:31 in the second quarter. On the next play, JSU defensive back B.J. Washington intercepted Southern quarterback Harold Blood in the end zone to stop a scoring opportunity.

Jackson State went for it on fourth and goal with the ball at the Southern 2-yard line. Mulligan's knee was short and JSU turned the ball over on downs. Southern was driving down the field, with 5:30 left in the game and Jackson State defensive back intercepted Blood at the Southern 30-yard line.

Jackson State's defense was all over Southern with five sacks, two interceptions and a fumble.

Jackson State special teams are cause for concern

Jackson State punter Matt Noll has a very strong leg, but consistently out kicks his coverage. In the first half, Southern's Chandler Whitfield returned the ball 66-yards to the JSU 35-yard line and block in the back nullified the return.

Jackson State missed 38-yard field goal that could have put the game away. After a 63-yard touchdown score by Rico Powers, kicker Gerado Beaza missed the extra point as JSU took a 13-7 lead with 8:58 to play in the second quarter.

