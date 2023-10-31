Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor gives update on injured running back Irv Mulligan

Jackson State has hope that running back Irv Mulligan, who has missed the past two weeks because of a foot injury, could play this weekend.

Jacksons (6-3, 4-2 SWAC) will face Texas Southern (1-4, 2-6) at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

Mulligan, who was injured early in the second half of Jackson State's Oct. 14 game against Alabama State, was in a boot until last week and has done a little light jogging this week. Coach T.C. Taylor said he likes what he is seeing from Mulligan in practice.

“He moved around a little bit," Taylor said Tuesday. "He did not look bad. We have to take it day by day and see how it goes with him. We'll see how it goes with him and his pain tolerance in that foot.”

Despite missing 2 1/2 games, Mulligan is second in the SWAC in rushing with 668 yards with five touchdowns on 119 carries. Texas Southern has the SWAC's leading rusher in LaDarius Owens, who has carried the ball 134 times for 949 yards with five touchdowns.

