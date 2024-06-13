Jackson State basketball's Keionte Cornelius transfers to Alcorn State

Jackson State basketball guard Keionte Cornelius has committed to transfer to Alcorn State, according to Alcorn State basketball media's page on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Welcome to The Reservation Keionte Cornelius! The transfer guard from Jackson State, We are excited to have you join our program!”

The 5-foot-10 guard had his best game of the season against Alcorn State on Feb 24. In that game Cornelius was 7-of-12 from the field and 3-of-5 from the 3-point line scoring 19 points.

In the 2023-24 season for JSU, Cornelius played in 24 games and missed eight games with injuries. He averaged 15.4 minutes and 6. 4 points and had 11 steals along with nine assists.

Cornelius will be a senior and play for coach Landon Bussie, and a Braves team that was 13-5 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2023-24.

