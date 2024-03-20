Jackson State basketball guard Ken Evans Jr. has entered the transfer portal | Reports

Jackson State men's basketball guard Ken Evans Jr., who has one year of eligibility remaining, is entering the transfer portal according to reports Tuesday by On3Sports and 247Sports.

The Forest Hills product is a 6-foot-4 guard who can create his own shot and hit from 3-point distance. Evans was selected the 2024 Southwestern Athletic Conference player of the year.

Evans led the SWAC in scoring with an average of 18. 8 points per game. He also was 12th in the SWAC in free throw percentage (782) and sixth in field goal percentage (.408).

Evans was SWAC player of the week twice this season, and scored 20 points or more in 11 games this season. He had a career-high 37 points on March 7 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

He scored his 1,000th career point in Jackson State’s 73-64 win over Texas Southern on Jan. 22. He also had a double-double against No. 15 Gonzaga, finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

In coach Mo Williams' second season at Jackson State, the Tigers finished 15-17 and lost in the first round of the SWAC Tournament.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State basketball: Ken Evans Jr. enters the transfer portal