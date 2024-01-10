Jackson State basketball guard Ken Evans Jr. makes the most of game after injury

For Ken Evans Jr., it could be easy to take basketball for granted. After all, he is a scoring machine, leading the Jackson State basketball team and ranking third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference averaging 18.2 points per game.

Evans, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound redshirt senior guard who played at Forest Hill High, is constantly in movement and applying pressure when the Tigers have the ball. His assortment of jumpers and slash drives to the basket make him virtually indefensible.

He's at the top of his game as Jackson State (5-9, 1-0 SWAC), travels to Alabama State (7-8, 2-0 SWAC) for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday game at Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

But Evans takes nothing for granted, not since he missed all but one game of the 2021-22 season after breaking an ankle.

“My mindset ... is I have been locked in since last season,” Evans said. “Last season (2021), I broke my ankle.”

Evans said while recovering from the injury, he watched game film and became a student of the game. He increased his basketball IQ, and he knew that he would be ready once his body caught up with the new-found knowledge.

He returned for the 2022-23 season, when the Tigers were led by a new coach, former NBA star Mo Williams. Evans led Jackson State in minutes played (30.7 per game) and scoring average (11.3 points per game) and was second on the team with 86 assists.

This year, Evans has elevated his game. His offense is not defined by the 3-point shot, though he ranks seventh in the SWAC with 2.1 3-pointer game. He is also adept at getting to the free throw line, ranking third in the SWAC in free throws made with 66. And he is tied for second on the team in rebounding average with 5.4 per game.

“He has come into his own,” Williams said. “He has the mindset that he is the man. And to have that mindset, it comes with a lot. You have to be overprepared, you have to be over-ready, and that is one thing I can say from the growth of him from last year to this year: His confidence is sky high. He is able to go out and do anything on the basketball floor."

Evans said having Williams' confidence means there is no reason for him to play timidly or with any worries. The only thing Williams has told him is to be in an "attack mode," which easier because he and his teammates know in their second year under Williams what to expect from each other.

“My teammates trust me more this year,” Evans said. “They are putting the ball in my hands. The coaches and teammates trust me to score but also to make plays."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State basketball guard Ken Evans Jr. becomes student of game