Jackson State basketball forward Jordan O'Neal looks to win SWAC and make NCAA Tournament
Jackson State basketball forward Jordan O'Neal looks to wrap up his senior season by helping the Tigers to the SWAC title and NCAA Tournament.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
After going up nine with less than three minutes to go, Washington had to fend off a late Texas comeback attempt.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's fantasy football action, headlining the players who dominated in Week 17 (and those who didn't).
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon puts a bow on Sunday's Week 17 action, highlighting the signal and ignoring the noise.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
Jaren Hall is out.
Dan Titus breaks down the Week 11 fantasy basketball landscape, including his top adds to target on the waiver wire.
The Chiefs scored a single touchdown on Sunday, but it was enough to beat the Bengals, alongside an onslaught of Harrison Butker field goals.
The Steelers have managed to turn their season around.
Lamar Jackson had more touchdown passes than incompletions, and Baltimore put together its second straight dominant win against one of the NFL's best teams.
The Chiefs have won an eighth-straight AFC West title.