Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans Jr. shine in Oregon men's basketball win over USC Trojans

Thursday’s 82-74 win over USC wasn’t the first time Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans Jr. have suited up against premier prospects for the NBA draft.

It didn’t look like it either at Matthew Knight Arena, as the pair led the Oregon men’s basketball team with 43 combined points in a conference-opening victory.

Playing against the likes of potential lottery picks in USC’s Isaiah Collier and Bronny James, Shelstad and Evans got the upper hand early and often, with Shelstad scoring 21 points and Evans scoring a game-high 22 to go along with eight rebounds and five steals.

Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad passes the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

That kind of performance was just what the doctor ordered for a Ducks squad that had been looking for some stability with several key contributors – like centers N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle – out with injuries.

“Every game our confidence level goes up a little bit,” Shelstad said. “Just getting used to this speed of play and physicality. High school is a lot different, so it was definitely a huge change coming in here for both of us. Every game we’re looking more comfortable dealing with the pressure and playing our game.”

Evans' progression has been especially important to the Ducks success, disrupting passing lanes and taking advantage of his speed in the low block.

“His physicality has really improved,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “He started the year wanting to be on the perimeter, and that would be OK if we had Dante and Nate, but things dictated that he had to play more inside. He’s gradually taken on that role, he’s improved his physicality, had eight rebounds, really good game for a freshman … couldn’t ask for anything more, his activity was really good.”

Oregon head coach Dana Altman reacts to a call in the first half as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks got off to a hot start, leading by double digits in the opening minutes and stretching out that lead to nearly 20 by the halftime break with Shelstad leading the way. The freshman had a game-high 12 points at the half, and more importantly was spearheading a relentless defensive attack that held the Trojans to just 32% from the field.

Oregon also forced 10 first half turnovers.

“I thought our activity was really good,” Altman said. “We were often to the ball, active hands, we were getting hands on balls. 24 deflections and 10 turnovers we caused. That really helped us.”

The Trojans finally settled in after halftime, shooting over 50% from the field, but the Ducks showed no sign of slowing en route to the win. The closest the Trojans brought the deficit was four before Oregon salted the game away with free throws late.

Oregon guard Jermaine Couisnard puts up a shot under cover from USC forward Kijani Wright as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Trusting the ball in Shelstad and senior Jermaine Couisnard’s hands late, the pair delivered Oregon’s first conference win of the season in its opener at MKA.

Outside the freshmen stars, Couisnard had 13 points, and Kario Oquendo added 15 points and five rebounds.

Oregon takes on UCLA next at 1 p.m. Saturday in Eugene.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks men's basketball tops Bronny James, USC Trojans