Jackson Shelstad gifts Oregon legends with custom jackets through NIL deal

Oregon Ducks true freshman point guard Jackson Shelstad has quickly made a name for himself in Eugene, and he’s using that newfound platform to honor some of the players and people who inspired him along his journey to getting to Eugene.

Through an NIL deal with Settlemier’s Jackets, a small business based out of Portland, Shelstad honored both Payton Pritchard and Sabrina Ionescu with custom letterman’s jackets that were given to the two Oregon legends as gifts.

The jackets are part of a “Fly High” line that features both Payton Pritchard’s and Sabrina Ionescu’s personal logos on the front of the jackets.

