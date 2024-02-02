Advertisement

Jackson Shelstad drops 20 points, Oregon holds off USC to keep pace atop Pac-12 standings

Pac-12 Network

Oregon men's basketball beat USC by a final score of 78-69 on Thursday, Feb. 1 in Los Angeles. Jackson Shelstad scored a game-high 20 and added a team-high six assists as the Ducks improved to 15-6 overall and 7-3 in Pac-12 play.