Jackson scores 18 to lead Akron past SC-Upstate 76-45

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Loren Cristian Jackson had 18 points as Akron rolled past South Carolina Upstate 76-45 on Monday night.

Greg Tribble had 11 points for Akron (3-1). Camron Reece added 10 points and seven rebounds. Xeyrius Williams had a career-high 13 rebounds and four blocks for the home team.

Tommy Bruner led the Spartans (1-4) with eight points. South Carolina Upstate shot 18 of 67 (27%) and was 4 of 13 (30.8%) from the foul line.

Everette Hammond, who led the Spartans in scoring heading into the matchup with 13.0 points per game, was held to only 6 points (3 of 12). Bryson Mozone, who was second on the Spartans in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, was 1 of 9.

Akron plays Youngstown State at home on Thursday. South Carolina Upstate plays Louisville on the road on Wednesday.

