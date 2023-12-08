Jackson Ross named to 2023 SEC Football All-Freshman Team

Tennessee punter and holder Jackson Ross was named to the 2023 SEC Football All-Freshman Team.

Ross appeared in 12 games for the Vols during the regular-season.

He punted 48 times for 2,053 yards, averaging 42.8 yards per attempt. Ross ranked third in the SEC and sixth nationally among freshmen punters.

The redshirt freshman recorded nine punts of 50-plus yards, including a 71-yard attempt against Alabama on Oct. 21. He had 18 punts land inside the 20-yard line.

Ross, a Melbourne, Australia native, set a single-game record for punting average (minimum of five punts), totaling five punts for 226 yards, averaging 53.2 yards per attempt. His mark eclipsed Jimmy Colquitt’s record of 53.0 yards per punt set in 1982 against LSU and 1983 against Auburn.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire