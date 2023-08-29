Jackson Powers-Johnson returns to practice for Ducks, multiple defensive linemen absent

A welcomed face was back at practice for the Oregon ducks on Tuesday morning as the team prepares for their week one game against Portland State on Saturday afternoon.

Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson was with the team as stretches and individual work started on Tuesday morning. He was wearing cleats and appeared to be a semi-full participant in drills during the portion of practice the media members were able to watch. During some offensive line drills, Powers-Johnson did not participate in snapping the ball, but he was at the front of the rotation at the center position in other drills.

Some notable absences, we’re offensive lineman Nishad, Strother, defensive end Teitum Tuioti, and defensive lineman Tevita Pome’e.

Head coach Dan Lanning said on Monday night that they expect most of their team to be healthy for Saturday’s game, but they are going to wait and see about a few people. Strother is among the potential starters who is likely to be unavailable. He was seen wearing a sling on his right arm over the weekend, and Lanning said that he is still up in the air for Saturday’s game.

We will continue to watch at practice over the coming days to see if any of the absent players return to the field.

