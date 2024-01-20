Jackson Powers-Johnson named as one of the drafts ‘most intriguing’ prospects

The Oregon Ducks’ offensive line was their biggest unknown and biggest source of concern for fans before the 2023 season. But quickly, it became clear that the Ducks had a premier O-Line, and fans’ concern was quelled.

At the heart of the O-Line’s success was junior center, Jackson Powers-Johnson. Powers-Johnson was one of the only returners on the O-Line from 2022, and his experience proved vital this season. Combining his skill and leadership, Jackson Powers-Johnson put together a tremendous season and won the Rimington Trophy (awarded to the nation’s best center).

Johnson does have a year of eligibility remaining, but he’s decided to enter his name into the NFL draft, where he will be a highly sought-after O-Line prospect. On Friday, Nick Baumgardner of the Athletic, published a list of the 15 “most-intriguing” 2024 draft prospects, one of whom was Powers-Johnson.

Baumgardner had this to say about the young center:

“A 20-year-old Rimington winner, Powers-Johnson was an incredibly consistent anchor for Oregon’s offense, both in protection and as a run blocker. PFF credited him with just one pressure allowed last season, his lone year as a full-time starter.” “Powers-Johnson plays with terrific agility and general movement skills as a heavy-handed center who carries his power on the move. He’s great as a puller and in the screen game, and in general, he’s just ahead of where most centers are at his age. He’s light on experience, but his run with the Ducks was fantastic.”

As Baumgardner pointed out, 2023 was Powers-Johnson’s only year as a full starter. His lack of college snaps may be a red flag for some GMs, but with how successful he was this season, it hopefully won’t be too much of a deterrent. Powers-Johnson doesn’t have a weakness to his game, and he can play more than just the center position.

Currently, most draft evaluators predict Powers-Johnson to go somewhere between the 2nd and 4th rounds. Centers aren’t typically a high-valued position which is probably part of the reason Powers-Johnson is projected to be a mid-round pick. But, Powers-Johnson does have experience playing guard (as well as tackle and defensive line), which could boost his draft stock.

